35 Federally Indicted For Drug Conspiracies After FBI Investigation
Thirty-five members of the Southside Locos Gang have been indicted after a year-long investigation, according to officials.
Court documents stated law enforcement gathered information from judicially authorized wiretaps of contraband cellphones behind prison walls in Oklahoma.
“The FBI continues to work closely with our law enforcement partners to combat illegal gang activity and drug trafficking throughout Oklahoma and in the state prison system,” said Melissa Godbold, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Oklahoma City Division. “These arrests should remind those who prey on our communities, even while incarcerated, that the FBI and law enforcement will not tolerate your behavior and you will be brought to justice.”
During several executed series of arrests, officials seized a total of more than 111 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately eight pounds of heroin, 216 grams of cocaine, 34 firearms and approximately $200,000 in U.S. currency.