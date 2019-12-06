News
Man Suffering Burn Injuries From Fuel Pump Fire, MWC Officials Say
Friday, December 6th 2019, 4:44 PM CST
Updated:
A man is receiving medical treatment for burn injuries after a fuel pump fire in Midwest City, officials said.
The fire happened at SE 15th and Sooner Road.
Two men were at a body shop, trying to remove a pump from a vehicle. When the pump was removed, the younger man got covered in gas and a fire started.
The man was taken to Integris Baptist Burn Center, and is said to have suffered burn injuries on about 60% of his body.
Firefighters said they also rescued a cat from the fire.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.