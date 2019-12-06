A man is receiving medical treatment for burn injuries after a fuel pump fire in Midwest City, officials said.

The fire happened at SE 15th and Sooner Road. 

Two men were at a body shop, trying to remove a pump from a vehicle. When the pump was removed, the younger man got covered in gas and a fire started.

The man was taken to Integris Baptist Burn Center, and is said to have suffered burn injuries on about 60% of his body. 

Firefighters said they also rescued a cat from the fire. 

