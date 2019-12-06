1 Arrested In Connection With Shooting Death Of 63-Year-Old Man At Norman Apartment
NORMAN, Oklahoma - One person was arrested Friday in connection with a death at a Norman apartment.
Davante Hunter, 27, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint Friday afternoon. He was booked into the Cleveland County jail.
Hunter is accused of killing 63-year-old James Keith Hawkins.
A concerned apartment manager at the Apple Creek Estates apartments in Norman called police on Thursday morning to check on Hawkins.
“This individual was reported,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman Police Department. “To be seen a lot around the complex and lately had not been seen.”
Officers discovered Hawkins dead inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to his head.
“We knew something bad had happened,” said John Warren, neighbor. “It’s not something you want to wake up to.”
Investigators spoke to neighbors and possible witnesses and were led to believe Hunter was possibly a person of interest.
“As we continued the investigation,” said Jensen. “We determined some factors that investigators believe to be suspicious.”
Warren said he did not know the victim but said he had seen Hunter around the apartment complex several times. He even had an unusual run-in with the now murder suspect.
“I’ve seen him walk back and forth out here in the middle of the night screaming and yelling,” said Warren. “Because somebody had supposedly taken his pills.”
Police located Hunter on Friday morning and took him in for questioning.
Anyone with information that can help the investigation can call Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.