Okla. Reps. React to Articles Of Impeachment Announcement
OKLAHOMA CITY - Most of Oklahoma’s members of Congress denounced Thursday’s announcement from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calling to draft article of impeachment.
Oklahoma’s only Democrat. Rep. Kendra Horn (OK5) did not express outright support for the announcement.
The denouncements came from the Republicans in Congress including Republican Representative Tom Cole however did not mince words saying he was extremely disappointed in the Speaker.
“I regret it very much. I have not seen any evidence that would suggest the President has done anything remotely impeachable. And so I hope the President gets a lot fairer treatment in the Senate than he has in the house and I expect he will,” Cole said.
The big question, based on the sheer numbers in the House, is how Oklahoma's only Democrat, Rep. Horn will vote.
Horn was one of the last hold outs against beginning impeachment proceedings and is once again staking out a similar position on the articles of impeachment.
"I am reserving judgement until I have all the facts and I have reviewed any articles to be brought before the House," Horn said in a statement.
Throughout the entire impeachment inquiry, Oklahoma’s delegation has split along party lines.
Among the most ardent defenders of President Donald Trump, has been Sen. Jim Inhofe who was silent about the announcement. Neither of Oklahoma's senators, Jim Inhofe (R) or James Lankford (R) have said anything about the Speaker's announcement but that is likely to change once official drafts are released.
It's unclear when the articles would be voted on or when they would move over to the Senate for trial.