Early Voting To Start For MAPS 4 Proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY - On Thursday, early voters will have the chance to decide on MAPS 4 before the official election.
Early voting will happen from 8:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian, and Pottawatomie County Election Boards.
Voters will decide whether to extend a $0.01 sales tax for the next eight years, starting April 1st, 2020.
This plan just extends a tax residents already pay, so the cost will not go up.
Overall, the capital investment program is expected to bring in $978 million dollars to Oklahoma.
The City says that money will be used to fund 16 project across OKC, focusing on neighborhoods, human needs, quality of life, and job-creating initiatives. It will also be used to fund development projects like a new animal shelter, a multi-purpose stadium, and upgrades to the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Oklahoma City mayor, David Holt said hat from the start, the goal has been for the city to carry most of the cost.
“When I worked with the council to create MAPS 4,” Mayor Holt said, “I talked about endowments and setting money aside within the parameters of MAPS 4 to cover the operating costs of the projects that [the city will] bare the brunt.”
Voters will officially decide on Maps 4 on Tuesday, ?December 10th.?