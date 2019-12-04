Roseanne Neill fought breast cancer and won. But the 52-year-old single mom said for the past year, she's been fighting her insurance company – and losing.



"I felt that I was being penalized for having breast cancer," Neill told CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.



The cancer occurred in 2015. Since then, she's had annual diagnostic mammograms, paid for by her insurance. Then last year she switched jobs. In October she went in for a mammogram and got a bill for over $900 about a month later. Her insurance company, Aetna, had refused to pay.



"They said, 'No. We don't cover diagnostic mammograms.' I said, 'But I had breast cancer. Why wouldn't you cover this if I had breast cancer?'" Neill recounted.



The Affordable Care Act requires insurance companies to pay for regular screening mammograms for women with no out-of-pocket costs. But because she's a breast cancer survivor, Neill said her doctor told her she needed what's called a diagnostic mammogram – a similar test that's read more quickly – every year for five years after her cancer treatment.



So Neill appealed to Aetna. She said she told the company, "I do not feel it is fair to be penalized for having had breast cancer."