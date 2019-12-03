Route 66 Convention Sparks Ideas Statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY - City leaders and business owners along Route 66 in Oklahoma were in the metro discussing ways to better promote the “Mother Road.”
The state's inaugural Route 66 Convention was held at the Oklahoma History Center Tuesday, December 3. Stakeholders from all over the state broke into groups to discuss better ways their cities can cash in the on the historic road.
The idea for this convention came from Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, who feels the state can do more to promote Route 66.
Pinnell said the state can help out.
“What resources at a statewide level can they tap in to, matching grant programs, things like that we can help with,” said Pinnell.
Grant money can help pay for the cost of new neon signs for businesses.
Businesses in Tulsa have already utilized the neon sign grant.
Every community that has Route 66 in Oklahoma was represented at Tuesday’s convention.