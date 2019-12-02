News
Halliburton To Shut Down Its El Reno Location
Monday, December 2nd 2019, 3:18 PM CST
Updated:
Halliburton has announced its intention to shut down its El Reno location.
This closure will leave about 800 employees without jobs, according to El Reno Mayor Matt White.
"We all have been around long enough. We all understand that in the oil field, there are ups and there are downs," White said. "We've been seeing a downturn in oil and gas production for some time. We are aware of that, and during the last budget, we backed off the budget this year based on the slowdown of the oil field."
El Reno police were at the offices while Halliburton officials made the announcement on Monday.
