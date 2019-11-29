Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Allegedly Involving Bondsman At Hotel In SW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a hotel in southwest Oklahoma City.
This occurred shortly after midnight Friday at the Hyatt Place Hotel located near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue.
According to police, a bail bondsman was tracking a man at the hotel. When the bondsman made contact with the man they said a woman was also inside of the hotel room. A fight allegedly occurred, and the bondsman shot both the man and the woman, police said.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the woman died from her injuries.
The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.
Authorities said the the bondsman is being questioned by police.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.