Local Santa Returns To Work After Serious Crash, Just In Time For Christmas
The spirit of Christmas is alive in Norman.
Carolers, twinkling lights and a familiar face in a big red suit were apart of OU's recent Holiday Lights event.
"Do you know what you want for Christmas," said Donn Mason, better known around the Norman area as Santa.
His belt buckle gleamed, and his laugh was strong. But this year Santa had a new accessory, a cane.
"Yeah it says Santa Donn Mason on it," described Mason.
Mason carved the red and white cane by hand and his friend finished it off with paint.
"I still walk with a little bit of a limp," said Mason.
The Norman Santa also had metal surgically placed in his leg after last year's accident temporarily left him wheelchair bound. Mason was hit by a car while heading to a performance on OU's campus.
"My right leg was broken, my left leg was cracked," said Mason.
After months of physical therapy and recovery Holiday Lights the final week of November was Mason's first event back in his suit.
"I had three people call me this year who said we wanted to make sure you would still be our Santa this year," said Mason.
He said people never forgot him. Mason credits that to a brotherhood of local Santas who covered his events last year.
"It was just from the heart," said Mason.
This year he's back on his feet and trying to give back to those who helped him.
"The folks that helped me, I've turned around and tried to be as helpful as they were to me," said Mason.
He's hoping, especially at this time of year, other people forget about spending money and focus on what the holidays are all about.
"Share the happiness of your life," said Mason.