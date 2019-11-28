News
Thanksgiving Weather: Morning Wintry Mix Moves Out, Chilly Rain To Continue
Temperatures will slowly warm above freezing in northwest Oklahoma and the wintry mix will return to a cold rain.
News 9 StormTrackers have been out in the freezing rain, sleet, and snow Thursday morning. This will all end by 10 a.m. taking us back to a cold rain for most of the day.
Highs today will only climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain chances are highest in the metro through noon.
Plan for rain to taper off into the afternoon and evening and become much more scattered.
Tonight, more rain is expected to move in and we will see thunderstorms for Black Friday.