"When the victim arrived at her car, the defendant was angry that he was being ignored," Murphy said. "The defendant came up behind the victim grabbed her around the neck from behind and put her in a chokehold."

George was an honors student studying kinesiology. On Monday, more than 200 UIC students returned to the parking garage to light candles and lay flowers, CBS Chicago reports.

"She was an incredible student and an incredible person," Tyler Nielsen, a coordinator in the honors college, said. "It's a tragedy tenfold. She was such a vibrant part of the community. You can feel that pain already."

"It is very difficult to find words that can express the sadness our entire community experiences today following the news of the tragic death of a 19-year-old undergraduate student," said UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis. "We offer our sincere condolences to the student's family and friends and I know that all of us have them in our hearts as they struggle with this devastating loss."