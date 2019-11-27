Red Flag Warning Continues For Most Of Oklahoma
The National Weather Service said Red Flag Fire Warnings are still in effect for western Oklahoma and different parts of north central Oklahoma.
Moving into Wednesday, officials are still urging to delay any outdoor burning until conditions improve.
For Texas County a complete burn ban is still in effect.
As for Tuesday's damage, all 33 residents evacuated from Mooreland Heritage Manor have now returned.
Other parts of Woodward county saw significant fire damage as well, about a hundred families had to leave their homes, and even an equine assisted therapy center had to be evacuated after a fire tore through their building and endangered the horses.
Closer to the metro, wildfires raged through Pottawatomie County, prompting responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and even farmers in the area.