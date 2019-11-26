News
Oklahoma City Police Cancel Silver Alert For 73-Year-Old Man
Tuesday, November 26th 2019, 6:46 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man.
According to authorities, Wayne Wyatt was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Monday near the 3400 block of Springlake Drive. He was reported to be wearing either a maroon or brown polo shirt with gray slacks and black high top shoes.
Wyatt was believed to be driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue with Oklahoma place 132MS.
This is a developing story.