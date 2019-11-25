The family's GoFundMe post received a huge response and quickly surpassed its $350 target, raising over $25,000 in donations.

"We are BLOWN AWAY with the generosity you all have shown Jonathan," Carole wrote.

The family says that they will use the excess funds to purchase glasses for other colorblind people who can't afford a pair. They also announced that EnChroma has pledged to match every pair that the Joneses purchase, doubling the number of people that they can help.