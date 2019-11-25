Oklahoma Senator Files Bills To Increase Accountability Of Charter Schools
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Senator Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, filed two bills in effort to hold both virtual and brick-and-mortar charter schools more accountable when it comes to the administration and finances.
In part, Sharp said, “As legislators, it’s our job to ensure Oklahomans’ tax dollars are spent efficiently.”
Senate Bill 1099 would require a sponsor to review brick-and-mortar charter schools’ state aid allocations, compliance with school hours and days requirements, testing performance, itemized expenditures with a management organization, the cost of administrative services, the teacher salary schedule, the certification status of teachers and whether teachers are employed by the charter school or a management organization.
Senate Bill 1100 would require the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to provide the same oversight of virtual charter schools.