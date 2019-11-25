Haskins had a shaky afternoon overall in his third NFL start, completing only 13 of 29 passes for 156 yards, but he led Washington down the field for a go-ahead field goal. After the team grabbed an interception in the closing seconds, Haskins explained that he was simply caught up in the moment with fans. "?I was so hype," he said. "I think I broke a water bottle. I look up and we're in victory [formation]. I'll get it next time."