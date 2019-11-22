News
WATCH: Cameras Capture Reckless Driver In OKC Neighborhood
Oklahoma City police are investigating after numerous neighbors in the Iron Stone neighborhood caught a reckless driver on camera.
The incident happened in the evening of Thursday, November 21.
In several home surveillance video clips, an SUV is seen driving quickly and erratically throughout the development.
At one point, the car crashed into a brick mailbox, went up on the mailbox on two wheels, left behind the grill and kept going.
Neighbor Allison Waltenberger said it was her mailbox and she called police after it was destroyed.
"They were quick to reply once we called them. We found out that she had actually wrecked elsewhere in the city," Waltenberger said.
Police have not yet released the report or driver's identity.