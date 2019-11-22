News
Silver Alert Issued For Dill City Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for Dill City man who was last seen on Wednesday, the Washita County Sheriff's Office reported.
Larry Ledbetter, 67, was last seen about 8:20 a.m. in Dill City. He is a white man and might be wearing a hunter shirt, blue jeans, a brown ostrich belt and boots.
Ledbetter might be driving a black 2007 Nissan 350 convertible with Oklahoma license plate number FJZ802.
Anyone with information about Ledbetter's whereabouts is asked to call the Washita County sheriff's office at 580-832-2334 or 911.