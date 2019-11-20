Caught On Camera: Thief Steals Thousands Of Dollars In Property, Including Christmas Gifts From OKC Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - A burglar was caught on camera rifling through a metro home before making off with thousands of dollars in property.
The victim told News 9 she came home to find a broken window, before discovering the house was ransacked.
The moment Mikayla Oliver arrived home, she knew something was wrong.
“The shower rod was broken, the towel rod was broken, and the blinds were all sideways,” said Oliver.
She and her boyfriend glanced around, quickly realizing their things were gone.
“A bunch of jewelry, brand purses, his chains, his shoes,” said Oliver.
A check of her phone's security app confirmed their fears.
“Middle of the day, broad daylight, dressed in all black,” said Oliver.
Someone had been inside helping himself to anything he could get his hands on.
“Literally 10 minutes prior, I see him in all of our drawers taking stuff out, he was filling my purses up,” said Oliver.
Oliver said the heartless thief even managed to steal Christmas, stealing gifts from under her tree.
“I had some stuff not even wrapped to try and get it out of the way, not do it at the last minute, and took all of it,” said Oliver.
Home cameras put the hooded burglar inside the home for more than half an hour, before he spotted the camera and destroyed it.
While tens of thousands of dollars in property can be replaced, Oliver said restoring her sense of safety won't be so easy.
“It was a sense of discomfort, this is where I sleep,” said Oliver.
A police report has been filed.