To calm her son, Swartout started reading his favorite book, which is of course "The Polar Express." Soon, they were done reading the story — and started living it.

Into the hotel room walked the train conductor from the hotel's "Polar Express" ride. He was the spitting image of the conductor from the film, played by Tom Hanks.

He left his post at the Polar Express at the Grand Canyon Railway to come meet Ty.

"He sat next to Ty's bed and chatted with him. Ty was star struck," Swartout wrote. "He was so excited and happy. Then the conductor gave Ty his pocket watch!"

Not only did Ty get to experience a little bit of the Polar Express right in his hotel room, the hotel and railway offered to reschedule the whole visit for the family.

"They said that they want everyone to experience something special and magical," Swartout wrote. "They succeeded. We may not have gotten to ride a train but we got something even more magical ... We got the gift of human kindness!"

Swartout used Facebook to share the story and thank everyone who helped her and her family that day, saying they made a huge difference in their lives. She also shared several photos of Ty and the conductor — who she said came back to the hotel room later and gave Ty a bell from "the North Pole."

The Grand Canyon Railway also refunded the Swartouts' trip and invited them back. "To top everything off The Conductor will be having dinner with us and take Ty on a tour!!! They want Ty to experience his dream of riding the Polar Express!!" Swartout wrote in an update to the post.

The mom said her heart was so happy — and it's clear from the photos Ty felt the same way.