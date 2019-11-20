Yukon Parents Take Fight Over Fracking Well Near School To Corporation Commission
Parents trying to keep a fracking operation away from their children’s school took their case to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Wednesday.
Parents have argued that the potential well is just feet from the playground at Banner school. They're worried about the noise, traffic, air quality and overall safety for their kids.
In Wednesday’s hearing a Chaparral engineer said it could have possibly cost time and money if the site was at a different location. The environmental manager testified the company has air quality monitoring on site and told the judge no one will be negatively affected by the drilling.
Wednesday afternoon a Corporation Commission judge ruled in favor of Chaparral Energy saying the proposed well complied with the commission’s health and safety regulations within their jurisdiction.
Chaparral said they plan to start fracking this Saturday because the children at the school will be on Thanksgiving break all week and plan to be done before they return to class.