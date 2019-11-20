News
Tractor-Trailer Strikes, Kills 2 Children On Indiana Farm
Wednesday, November 20th 2019, 11:02 AM CST
CBS2iowa
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Northern Indiana police say two young children were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm.
The Kosciusko (kahs-ee-AHS’-koh) County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 3 and 5, died Tuesday afternoon on a farm near Nappanee. Both were pronounced dead at the scene about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of South Bend.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer began pulling it forward, unaware that the children were beneath the trailer. Both suffered fatal injuries.