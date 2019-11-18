OSBI: Tip Leads To Arrest Of OKC Man Accused Of Child Sex Crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY - A cyber tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Oklahoma City man accused of producing child pornography and then transmitting the images, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.
OSBI said the investigation into Brandon Kyle began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) contacted its Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit on November 14, 2019. The ICAC identified an 18-month-old child from Elk City in a photograph produced by Kyle.
An arrest warrant was issued and with the assistance of the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, OSBI agents arrested Kyle on November 15.
Kyle faces one count of Lewd or Indecent Actos to a Child and one count of Attempted Distribution of Child Pornography. He is currently in custody at the Greer County jail on a $150,000, according to the OSBI.