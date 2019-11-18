The MiSight lens yielded positive results in a multi-year study of 144 myopic children in the U.S. and four other countries, CooperVision said in an announcement.

MiSight is the "first FDA-approved product to slow the progression of myopia in children, which ultimately could mean a reduced risk of developing other eye problems," said Malvina Eydelman, M.D., director of the Office of Ophthalmic, Anesthesia, Respiratory, ENT and Dental Devices in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement announcing the agency's move to approve the contact lens.

A three-year clinical trial found that children who wore the MiSight lenses saw their myopia progress more slowly than those who wore conventional soft contact lenses, according to the FDA.

Daniel McBride, president of Cooper Vision, said that "Eye care professionals who embrace this breakthrough approach will improve the quality of life and eye health for so many children."