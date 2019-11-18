News
Mitchell Talks: Ethics Questioned After School Board Golf Outing Uncovered
As many as 100 school school board members and administrators recently went on a golf outing, paid for by the attorneys that represent many of them. The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs reports that school leaders were paid during the outing, essentially getting a taxpayer funded day on the links.
“The firm that’s hosting the golf tournament is a firm that’s doing a lot of business with schools around the state and gets these contracts. The people playing in the golf tournament have a lot of influence over who gets those contracts," said Ray Carter with the OCPA’s Center for Independent Journalism.
The attorneys deny any wrongdoing.
Check out the entire conversation between Carter, Scott Mitchell and Aaron Brilbeck in the video above.