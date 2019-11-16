The workout is meant to be Kaepernick's first step in returning to the NFL, and an opportunity to demonstrate that he still has the skills required to compete at a professional level. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played in the league since January 2017, after he was allegedly frozen out of the league for kneeling during the national anthem as a symbol of protest against police brutality and racism. Kaepernick sued the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league, and the two sides reached a settlement in February.