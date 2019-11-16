News
OKC Man Killed After Being Struck By Car Near Lake Overholser
Saturday, November 16th 2019, 10:53 AM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian accident.
According to officers, the incident happened at 3800 Overholser Dr. in the northwest corner of Lake Overholser near NW 39th. Police say a man was jogging along the road when a black pickup traveling north hit him.
The victim was transported to the OU Medical Center in "very serious condition" and later died from his injuries. Police say it does not appear the truck left the roadway and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
