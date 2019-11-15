Noble Schools To Hold Grand Opening For Multi-Million Dollar Fine Arts Auditorium, Gym
NOBLE, Oklahoma - It's a big weekend for Noble Public Schools as they prepare for the grand opening of a brand new multi-million dollar fine arts auditorium and gymnasium.
The facility has been named “The Den” and is part of a $30 million bond passed by voters in 2017.
“This has been a long-term goal for us, so I’m pretty excited” said Dr. Jon Myers, Director of Instruction and School Improvement. “I have been here since 1994 and we have been wanting this for a long time coming.”
An auditorium couldn’t have come at a better time, the district just brought back a fine arts teacher.
“We've got programs starting in December,” said Myers. “We have a choir performance, a band performance with a theatrical performance coming in early spring.”
The new gym puts Noble Schools on a new level, now being able to host playoffs and other events.
“It is going to seat about 1,700 (people),” said Myers. “Our old gym could barely get 800 people in there and that would be talking about our student body, so we are going to be able to almost double that.”
With a grand opening right around the corner district officials can’t wait to show the building off, providing students with new possibilities.
“It is always nice to play basketball in a nice facility,” said Myers. “As for our auditorium with the individual career plans, kids can get in there get into stage lighting, drama, music, it is just going to open opportunities for everybody.”
The Den was a $19 million project.
The 2019 School Improvement Bond also helped pay for renovation of the interior/exterior of Katherine I. Daily Elementary, adding a classroom addition at Hubbard Elementary, renovation of Pioneer Elementary library and front entry, construction of an all-weather track, and a district wide performing arts center and competition gym.
A grand opening ceremony will be held Sunday, November 17 beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The Den is located on Noble Public School’s high school campus located at 4601 E. Etowah Road.