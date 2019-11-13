News
Authorities Investigate After 1 Shot In NW OKC
Wednesday, November 13th 2019, 6:46 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are investigating after one person was shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the shooting took place around 6:40 a.m. near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road.
Police said the victim was sitting inside his car when he was shot in the side. His condition is unknown.
There is currently no suspect information.
This is a developing story.