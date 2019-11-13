However, unlike many escapees, Quilty's story appears to be heading toward a happy ending. The shelter updated the cat's online profile Tuesday, explaining that the pet is on a one-week trial period with a potential adopter, who appeared to be wild about him.

"He hasn't shown any slickness at all yet; he is the most loving and affectionate cat I have ever met!" his potential fur-parent told the shelter. It seems the sly little cat may have escaped his way to a forever home after all.

First published on November 12, 2019 / 10:53 PM

