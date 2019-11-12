"Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family," said Jaime Davila, president and co-founder of the production company behind the series, Campanario Entertainment. "Our casting director, Carla Hool, and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life."