Netflix Drops 1st Look Teaser For Selena: The Series Part 1
Christian Serratos is our Selena!
The Walking Dead star will play the late Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's upcoming series, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.
Rounding out the cast of Selena: The Series is Gabriel Chavarria as Selena's oldest brother, A.B. Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as her father, Abraham Quintanilla and Seidy Lopez as her mother, Marcella Quintanilla. Madison Taylor Baez will play Young Selena.
Netflix offered the first look at the cast in action in a video released on Tuesday, featuring Serratos in the Tejano singer's iconic purple jumpsuit. Watch the clip below.
"Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family," said Jaime Davila, president and co-founder of the production company behind the series, Campanario Entertainment. "Our casting director, Carla Hool, and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life."
Selena: The Series -- which was announced last December -- will explore and chronicle the life and legacy of the legendary singer as she comes of age, makes tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music, according to the show's website. The two-part limited series, produced with the support of Selena's family, will debut next year.
The Quintanilla family had been working on a couple projects based on the "Como La Flor" singer, who was shot and killed in 1995. She was 23 years old.