OCPD: Woman Found Shot To Death In Vehicle At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police said a woman was found shot to death inside of a vehicle Monday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.
Officers responded to a check the welfare call just before 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 19th Street and North Meridian Avenue.
Police said the victim was found dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.
No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line ad 405-297-1200.
