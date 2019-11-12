Oklahoma City police said a woman was found shot to death inside of a vehicle Monday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. 

Officers responded to a check the welfare call just before 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 19th Street and North Meridian Avenue. 

Police said the victim was found dead at the scene.  

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. 

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line ad 405-297-1200. 

Stay with News 9 for the latest updates. 