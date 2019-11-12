News
Oklahoma To See Brutally Cold Temperatures Following Arctic Front
Tuesday, November 12th 2019, 6:32 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Behind Monday’s Arctic front, the start of Tuesday will be brutally cold.
Temperatures are starting in the single digits and low teens. We are flirting with the record low of 14 degrees in Oklahoma City. Wind chills are near zero statewide!
Skies are clear so we are in for a sunny day.
Wind will really relax and eventually come around out of the south.
Highs Tuesday will still be well below normal. Most of the state will only top out in the mid 30s. Normal highs for the date are around 64.
We won’t see 60s making a return to the forecast until next week.