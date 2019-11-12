News
Driver Taken To Hospital After Crashing Into Vehicle, Apartment In NW OKC
Tuesday, November 12th 2019, 3:35 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A driver is recovering after crashing into a parked car that hit an apartment building Tuesday morning, in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the driver crashed into the Lake Stella Apartments near Northwest 52nd Street and North Independence Avenue.
The driver was taken to the hospital. There is currently no word on his condition.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.