Images show Crawford alive on October 30th. Jones drove her to a liquor store and the next morning, Crawford was nowhere to be found. Police searched for Crawford for a week. Eventually, it was one of the suspects who finally led them to her body in a park 11 miles from her apartment.



Police said a motive has not clearly established. But they said Crawford filed a complaint three days before she disappeared. In that report, Crawford said she was drunk and believed Brantley sexually assaulted her in her apartment bathroom.