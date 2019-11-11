OSBI Investigates Double Homicide After 2 People Found Dead In Clinton Apartment
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a double homicide in Clinton over the weekend. Police said a young man and woman were gunned down in an apartment.
Police said 25-year-old Deshawn Wooden and 24-year-old Gabrielle Hawthorn were found dead around 7:30 p.m. in Hawthorn’s apartment on South 6th Street Sunday.
The bodies were found by Wooden’s roommate.
“The subject had returned to the apartment and when they opened the door, they noticed one deceased individual in their view and they immediately notified Clinton police,” said Chief Paul Rinkel of the Clinton Police Department. “When officers arrived, they located two individuals in the apartment that had sustained gunshot wounds and they were both deceased.”
Police said both had been shot. A friend of both victims said the two were just friends who often hung out and that both recently became parents.
“The boy was living there, I know that, and the girl, she was just a friend. And I guess she was coming to visit him. They’re really nice people,” she said.
Clinton police have asked the OSBI to assist with the investigation.
“We’re not sure exactly who we’re looking for. We’ve got several leads and we’re developing investigative items but we’re still conducting interviews and doing the basic information on the crime itself,” Rinkel said.