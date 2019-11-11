Companies, Military Work To Help Veterans Transition Into Civilian Life
Going from the military back into civilian life for our nation’s veterans can be a tough and scary transition.
Many companies in the metro help to make that transition easier including Boeing. Many job openings cater to veterans like Joe Sinko.
Sinko spent more than two decades in the Air Force as a crew member aboard the AWACS, based at Tinker Air Force Base. He now works on AWACS software at Boeing.
“It’s a full stop because when you’ve completed a mission, you stop the aircraft and you get off,” said Sinko. “I really wasn't sure what to expect when I retired from the Air Force.”
Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs for the state of Oklahoma Ben Robinson spoke to employees at Boeing on Monday.
Robinson said many veterans are the employees of choice.
“They come to work drug-free. They understand discipline, problem-solving, teamwork,” said Robinson. “So, we want to make sure that they understand that there is a good opportunity for them to go out into the workforce and be a success in the workforce.”
Each military base in the state of Oklahoma has transitional programs available including counseling, workshops and getting resumes polished.