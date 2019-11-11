Two racing horses were killed after sustaining injuries on the track during races at Del Mar Racetrack in California on Sunday, the racing club confirmed, and a third horse was taken to an equine hospital for possible surgery. The deaths by euthanasia were the first for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club during a race this year, but they come after a tumultuous year for the sport that has seen almost 40 animals killed under similar circumstances, sparking intense scrutiny.