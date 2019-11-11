News
Arctic Air Has Arrived; Possibility Of Wintry Mix Across Okla.
Monday, November 11th 2019, 7:46 AM CST
Arctic air has arrived in Oklahoma!
Winds are gusting to 60 mph as an arctic cold front is pushing through the state. This is causing tough travel conditions and power outages.
Temperatures are quickly falling. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens all Monday long.
Freezing drizzle could cause slick spots on bridges though midday. As the cold air continues to filter in, we may see a wintry mix across the state with freezing drizzle, sleet, and flurries.
Trackers will be out monitoring the roads through the day.
Monday afternoon precipitation will come to an end.
Monday night skies will clear out and winds will finally relax.
Pipe bursting temperatures are on the way. Lows will be in the teens at night.