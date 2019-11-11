News
Blanchard Teacher, Cheer Coach Killed In Weekend Car Crash
Monday, November 11th 2019, 4:29 AM CST

Students and staff in Blanchard will be returning to school with heavy hearts Monday morning after losing their teacher, ?Brookelynn Selman, in a car accident.
According to post on social media, Selman was the Junior High Cheer Coach and a sixth grade teacher at Blanchard Public Schools.
Early Saturday morning police said Selman was driving down Czech Hall road when she somehow slammed her vehicle into a guardrail. The police report said her car flipped over the guard rail and rolled down the embankment onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 where officers said she died at the scene.
Blanchard High School Cheer posted the news on their Facebook page saying in part quote:
"Our prayers go out to her family, her students, and to all of the JR High cheer squad. She was an amazing coach who loved her girls. She will be greatly missed."
A GoFundMe has been set up for Selmans memorial, according to the page its already raised more than seven thousand dollars.