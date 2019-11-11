Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell is encouraging Oklahomans to honor veterans Monday by visiting one of the state's many military museums. 

There are at least 16 museums across the state, including the 45th Infantry Museum of Oklahoma City, the Yukon Veteran's Museum and the U.S. Army Field Artillery Museum in Fort Sill. 

Below is a full list of Oklahoma Military Museums. 

45th Infantry Museum
Oklahoma City

Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum
Fort Sill

Fort Washita Military Park
Durant

General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum
Hobart

J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum
Claremore

Love County Military Museum
Marietta

McCurtain County Veteran's Memorial Museum
Idabel

Military History Center
Broken Arrow

Military Memorial Museum
Ardmore

Muskogee War Memorial Park/USS Batfish
Muskogee

Stafford Air and Space Museum
Weatherford

Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium
Tulsa

US Army Air Defense Artillery Museum 
Lawton, Oklahoma

US Army Field Artillery Museum
Fort Sill

Yukon Veterans Museum
Yukon

