Lt. Gov. Pinnell Encourages Oklahomans To Visit Military Museums On Veterans Day
Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell is encouraging Oklahomans to honor veterans Monday by visiting one of the state's many military museums.
There are at least 16 museums across the state, including the 45th Infantry Museum of Oklahoma City, the Yukon Veteran's Museum and the U.S. Army Field Artillery Museum in Fort Sill.
Below is a full list of Oklahoma Military Museums.
45th Infantry Museum
Oklahoma City
Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum
Fort Sill
Fort Washita Military Park
Durant
General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum
Hobart
J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum
Claremore
Love County Military Museum
Marietta
McCurtain County Veteran's Memorial Museum
Idabel
Military History Center
Broken Arrow
Military Memorial Museum
Ardmore
Muskogee War Memorial Park/USS Batfish
Muskogee
Stafford Air and Space Museum
Weatherford
Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium
Tulsa
US Army Air Defense Artillery Museum
Lawton, Oklahoma
US Army Field Artillery Museum
Fort Sill
Yukon Veterans Museum
Yukon
