Oklahoma State To Honor Veterans With Special Uniforms Against Kansas
The Oklahoma State football program will commemorate Veterans Day by wearing special uniforms as part of the Cowboys' Nov. 16 game against Kansas.
OSU partnered with Nike on developing a custom design that includes the following:
Military/ROTC Appreciation
- The official military base crest of the Cowboy Battalion appears on the right sleeve. The use of the crest represents the historical roots of service fostered by the university. Oklahoma State's ROTC program originated with the establishment of the school itself. Founded in 1890, military instruction was part of the curriculum.
- The American flag appears on the left sleeve.
Cowboy Battalion
- Player last names do not appear on the back of the jersey. They are replaced by "Cowboy Battalion". Player names take a secondary role to the base call-outs on the nameplate.
Symbolic Color and Graphics
- While developing the F-117 Nighthawk, Lockheed's legendary top secret Skunk Works Division found that the best way to evade visual detection in daylight was a paint scheme utilizing different shades of gray. The use of gray on the jersey and pant represents the evasive aesthetics used on military aircraft. The pant stripe mimics the graphic language of the KC 135, whose flight training and maintenance is provided at Altus AFB.
Folds of Honor
- The Folds of Honor logo appears on each helmet and jersey. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.
- Game-worn uniforms will be auctioned off following the game, with proceeds going to Folds of Honor.
"I have great respect for the people in our armed forces and am excited to honor them for what they do for our country," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "These uniforms are a good reminder to our players - and to all of us - the price these people pay every day to protect our freedom."
Fans can purchase jerseys, hats, shirts and sweatshirts by visiting Oklahoma State Nike retailers at the University Store in the student union on campus, the West End Zone store in Boone Pickens Stadium, Academy Sports + Outdoors, The End Zone and online at shop.okstate.com.