News
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigating Calumet Homicide
CALUMET, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation of a homicide within Calumet City Limits.
According to OHP, Calumet requested assistance after a body was found around 5:40 am Saturday morning. Troopers say the body of David Byron Morton was lying in the road after being hit by a car.
Troopers say the driver, Monique De La Cruz, may have been under the influence at the time of the accident. De La Cruz was booked into the Canadian County jail on Saturday morning.