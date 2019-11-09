News
OKC Police Investigating Fatal Yukon Crash
YUKON, Oklahoma - Oklahoma City Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on the westbound lanes of I-40 under Czech Hall Rd in Yukon.
According to officers, a female driver was headed Southbound on Czech Hall road and somehow centered her vehicle onto a guardrail causing the vehicle to flip and fall off the guardrail on to an embankment.
Police say the vehicle then rolled down the embankment and landed in the lanes of Westbound I-40. Investigators say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway is still narrowed down to one lane. OKC PD says OHP is not involved since the crash initially was on Czech Hall Rd.