Two teenage boys will now be tried as adults after being charged with the murder of a photographer in Ohio. On Sept. 2, Victoria Schafer was out taking senior pictures for a group of high school students at Hocking Hills State Park. That's when the photographer and mother of four was struck by a 6-foot-long, 74-pound log that fell from the edge of a cliff without warning. It killed her instantly. Students and other witnesses immediately called 911, reports CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan.



"A tree branch fell on her!" a person could be heard saying on the 911 call.