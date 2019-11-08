Mint and menthol have often been treated interchangeably by vaping researchers.

But a new study released Monday suggests menthol doesn't have the same appeal as mint. The study found that mint was the most popular flavor among Juul users in 10th and 12th grades and the second-most popular among middle-schoolers. In contrast, less than 6% of teenagers across all grades preferred menthol. The study by University of Southern California researchers was based on a survey that included 1,800 Juul users.