Rep. Kendra Horn Talks Impeachment, Democratic Primary
OKLAHOMA CITY - Kendra Horn defended her vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the early stages of the inquiry and what she’s looking for in a Democratic presidential nominee in an interview on Wednesday.
Horn was one of a handful of House democrats who initially opposed the impeachment inquiry. The Congresswoman maintains the House didn’t need to go into an impeachment inquiry to investigate claims that Trump improperly withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden.
“As congress it's our job to provide oversight and investigate and appropriate funds. I didn't think we needed to go into an impeachment inquiry to do the investigation,” Horn said. “But this was a vote to make sure the process was transparent, especially when it's moving into the public arena and that's exactly what I voted for."
The early process was criticized by Congressional Republicans who balked at much of the investigation being held behind closed doors, despite the House following rules set by a rules committee run by Rep. Tom Cole and Republicans in 2015.
Horn voted in support of the formal inquiry process last week which Democrats said was an effort to provide transparency. Republicans call the new process a “sham.”
“Sometimes it's important to begin an investigation behind closed doors so coverage and everything coming out doesn’t taint it,” Horn said. “But making sure everyone has a voice, both sides of the aisle do, and to make sure everyone is involved, is what I think this resolution did.”
The new process does give Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who chairs the House Intelligence committee, the authority to accept or deny witnesses brought by the minority. Schiff can also continue to hold closed-door hearings if national security or witness safety is deemed at risk.
Despite her support for the inquiry, Horn stopped short of supporting impeaching the President saying she wanted a full slate of evidence before making a decision.
“My threshold will be what the facts are if and when there are articles of impeachment to consider,” she said. “I don’t make decisions on bills large or small before knowing what's in them and understand the impact they're likely to have and this is more important.”
On the other side of the presidential debate, Horn wasn’t as transparent about who her choice would be for the Democratic nominee in 2020.
“I am watching the field,” she said adding she was still looking for a candidate who speaks to what she called kitchen table issues.
“I want a candidate that's going to talk to people about real solutions. It's not a red or a blue. It's not an us vs. them,” Horn said without naming a candidate.
Horn does, however, oppose Medicare-for-all proposals which are the cornerstone policies of Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT). Oklahoma-born Warren is currently tied for second with 20 percent of the primary vote with Sanders in the latest primary polling. Sanders won Oklahoma’s primary in 2016 by double digits.
According to the latest poll of Oklahoma Democratic primary voters done in July, Former Vice President Joe Biden is the front runner by a 15-point margin. Biden is the national front runner by 12 points. Oklahoma primary voters will head to the polls on Super Tuesday, Mar. 3 2020.