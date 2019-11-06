Man Accused Of Molesting Toddler In Owasso Restaurant Bathroom
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police arrested a man they say molested a 3-year-old girl in the bathroom of the McDonald's on 116th Street North in October. Austin Kelly was arrested at his workplace Wednesday, Nov. 6, a news release states.
He was booked on a charge of lewd acts with a child.
Deputy Chief of Police Jason B. Woodruff said Kelly followed two unaccompanied children, ages 3 and 7, into the restaurant's bathroom Oct. 25.
He touched the child inappropriately in one of the bathroom stalls, Woodruff said. Police said the girl's older brother interrupted the act, and Kelly ran off.
Police said Kelly works near the McDonald's, and they don't think he had any connection to the children before Oct. 25. Kelly is a 26-year-old Tulsa resident, OPD said.