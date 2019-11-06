News
OU Medical Center To Place Final Beam On New Expansion Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - The final construction beam will be placed as OU Medicine tops out the largest expansion project in their history, Wednesday morning.
Once it's finished in late 2020, the new 450 thousand square foot expansion to OU Med will be the largest medical campus building in the state with a total of nine floors, more than 140 operating beds and 32 operating rooms.
These rooms will will used by the Stephenson Cancer Center, patients requiring complex surgeries, and trauma related services.
It will also provide more technological resources and updated equipment for doctors and nurses who work inside.
OU Medicine officials said this expansion is something they needed because they're seeing more and more patients every year. Their current buildings have become too cramped for what they need.
“We’ve outgrown our hospital. And when patients cant get into our hospital for the services we provide, in many cases those services aren't provided across town. So they may leave the state to get their care. So this is an investment about keeping people in Oklahoma,” said Chuck Spicer, the President and CEO of OU Medicine.
The topping out ceremony will begin at OU Medicine starting at 10 a.m.